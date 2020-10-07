Abiodun names Laycon Ogun youth ambassador

… gives BBN winner house, N5m

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, as the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.

Abiodun also gave Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5 million. The governor made the announcement when he played host to Laycon, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Laycon, an indigene of Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, won the N85 million grand prize of the reality show. Abiodun described Laycon’s conduct in the BBN house as demonstrating the Omoluabi component, the primary ingredient of an Ogun State born Nigerian, observing that despite all the odds, temptations and provocations, he was able to come out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act. Abiodun expressed the hope that his good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, and integrity, would serve as a model to youths in the state.

He added: “It is hoped that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrime and kidnapping amongst other negative tendencies.”

Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to unleash the creative energies of the youth and the generality of the people as innovators, academics, researchers, entertainers, creative artists in the public or private sector, formal or nonformal, in and outside the state, for the continued development of Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.

To achieve this, the governor disclosed that plans were at an advanced stage to build an Entertainment Village for filmmakers, artists and musicians where their skills could be nurtured with added value for socio-economic development. An excited Laycon praised the governor for his youth-oriented programmes and promised to work with him to ensure that the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his government was successful.

