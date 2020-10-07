Metro & Crime

Abiodun names Laycon Ogun youth ambassador

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran AbEOkutA Comment(0)

… gives BBN winner house, N5m

 

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, as the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.

 

Abiodun also gave Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5 million. The governor made the announcement when he played host to Laycon, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

Laycon, an indigene of Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, won the N85 million grand prize of the reality show. Abiodun described Laycon’s conduct in the BBN house as demonstrating the Omoluabi component, the primary ingredient of an Ogun State born Nigerian, observing that despite all the odds, temptations and provocations, he was able to come out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act. Abiodun expressed the hope that his good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, and integrity, would serve as a model to youths in the state.

 

He added: “It is hoped that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug  abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrime and kidnapping amongst other negative tendencies.”

 

Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to unleash the creative energies of the youth and the generality of the people as innovators, academics, researchers, entertainers, creative artists in the public or private sector, formal or nonformal, in and outside the state, for the continued development of Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.

 

To achieve this, the governor disclosed that plans were at an advanced stage to build an Entertainment Village for filmmakers, artists and musicians  where their skills could be nurtured with added value for socio-economic development. An excited Laycon praised the governor for his youth-oriented programmes and promised to work with him to ensure that the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his government was successful.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbed bank: Policeman, civilian injured as dynamite explodes in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the armed robbery attack on a bank in Okeho Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, a policeman and a civilian were again on Thursday injured at the scene when another explosion took place. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, had gone to make an assessment of the scene where three […]
Metro & Crime

Count me out in my deputy, police saga – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday night. Ajayi was held back at the Government House as Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, insisted that he would not leave with his official vehicles. Akeredolu, in […]
Metro & Crime

BEDC distributes 100 hand-washing machines to hospitals, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has commenced the distribution of 100 specialised hand-washing machines to federal and state hospitals, agencies, palaces and public institutions as well as strategic markets and communities in its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states.   The distribution, the firm said, was part of efforts to promote safety practices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: