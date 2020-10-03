News

Abiodun names Odusile, TASUED VC as commissioners

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has nominated former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Waheed Odusile as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy. The governor also nominated Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu as Commissioners for Education, Science and Technology.

The nomination is coming 16 months after Abiodun assumed office as the governor of the state. Arigbabu’s nomination has put an end to the controversy that trailed the nomination and confirmation of Prof. Sidi Oso as the Com-missioner for Education. Oso was later dropped following controversies surrounding her certificate. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta yesterday said Abiodun has forwarded the names of Odusile and Arigbabu to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor also announced the appointments of two new General Managers: Fola Onifade for the State Signage and Advertising Agency and Sesan Asenuga, for Parks and Garages Development Board. Tolu Bankole was also appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the governor while Mr. Ifekayode Akinbode will serve as a Consultant to the governor on Media. Odusile, until recently served as President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

A seasoned journalist, Odusile boasts of over three and a half decades experience across the broadcast and print genres of journalism. He has held various newsroom management positions, including being the pioneer Editor of National Life Newspaper and Managing Editor of The Nation.

He was also at different times on the staff of National Concord and THISDAY Newspapers. Odusile holds a Master degree in Legal Studies and belongs to a number of professional associations, including Nigerian Guild of Editors, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Federation of African Journalist (FAJ) West Africa Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

