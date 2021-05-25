Metro & Crime

Abiodun names Press Centre after Osoba, tasks journalists on fake news

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated the a new Press Centre in honour one of his predecessors, Chief Olusegun Osoba.
The new Press Centre, located at the Governor’s Office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, was commissioned as part of activities lined up to commemorate the governor’s second year in office.
Assuring that his administration would continue to assist media practitioners in discharging their duties faithfully, Governor Abiodun admonished journalists in the country to avoid sensational reportage and spreading of fake news, as it was capable of causing crisis in the country.
“Please be responsible in your reportage. Don’t sensationise, but please promote things that will bring peace in the country. On our part, we will continue to work with the media towards nation building,” he said.
The governor, who also thanked media practitioners for their support, said the Press Centre was named after the former governor of the state, as a demonstration of the commitment of the government towards press freedom and in appreciation of the respect the current administration accord the media practitioners.
Describing Chief Osoba as a nationalist and an achiever, Prince Abiodun pointed out that history would vindicate the former Governor for using journalism to improve the nation rather than divide it.
Earlier, Chief Osoba lauded the governor for the honour done on him, stating that the singular action has impacted positively on his life as it would elongate his life span.
The former helmsman at the Daily Times informed that the honour has erased the 16 years of his traumatic period after leaving office describing the day as “emotional”.
On his part, the state’s  Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, described Chief Osoba as a good ambassador and a divine gift to the journalism profession, saying the veteran journalist is a household name known for his exploits in the media world.
The Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, noted that journalism was about touching people’s lives, saying that Osoba is a man of integrity who has affected people’s lives positively in the course of carrying out his professional job, while the Olota of Ota Oba Abdukabir Obanlege, acknowledged Chief Osoba as a great teacher who was always looking out for the welfare of his colleagues.
In a goodwill message, former Presidential spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati, noted that Ogun State has produced top class journalists who played important role in the development of Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged money laundering: EFCC opposes Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, currently standing trial on a two-count charge of alleged laundering $140, 000. The anti-graft agency had alleged that […]
Metro & Crime

Arewa youths give Igboho ultimatum to move Yoruba out of North

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that since Sunday Igboho has declared a Yoruba nation saying they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners, he should in the next 72 hours evacuate his people from the North or they will help him in doing so. In a statement signed by Mohammed […]
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court admits CD analysis of Naira Marley’s phone as exhibit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of an hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over alleged fraud continued Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Lagos with the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, admitting the Compact Disc (CD) analysis of his phone as exhibit. The CD analysis was presented by the Economic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica