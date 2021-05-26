News

Abiodun names Press Centre after Osoba

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a new Press Centre in honour one of his predecessors, Chief Olusegun Osoba. The new Press Centre located at the Governor’s Office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, was commissioned as part of activities lined up to commemorate the governor’s second year in office. Assuring that his administration would continue to assist media practitioners in discharging theirduties faithfully, Abiodun admonished journalists in the country to avoid sensational reportage and spreading of fake news, as it was capable of causing crisis in the country.

He said: “Please be responsible in your reportage. Don’t sensationise, but please promote things that will bring peace in the country. On our part, we will continue to work with the media towards nation building.” The governor, who also thanked media practitioners for their support, said the Press Centre was named after the former governor of Ogun State, as a demonstration of the commitment of the government towards press freedom and in appreciation of the respect the current administration accord the media practitioners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We shouldn’t turn our challenges to ethnic, religious crisis –Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Muritala Ayinla

Sanwo-Olu: Jakande’s name synonymous with selfless leadership • Fayemi, Hamzat, others grace eight-day Fidau prayer Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Nigerians not to turn the present security challenges across the country into ethnic, tribal or religious crisis. Tinubu spoke yesterday at the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late civilian governor of […]
News

‘Fate of Alakada’ gets Netflix release date

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Toyin Abraham’s 2020 comedy sequel ‘Fate of Alakada’ now has a confirmed release date. According to Filmone, the Kayode Kasum, directed comedy which premiered in cinemas in 2020, is set to get its Netflix premiere on March 5. The comedy feature joins two other new titles ‘Just In Time’ and ‘Nigerian American’ also slated for […]
News Top Stories

I’ll probe Oshiomhole’s administration –Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

… says S’South should produce Buhari’s successor in 2023   The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, vowed to continue the probe of the administration of his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Recall that Obaseki had, while inspecting a project at Textile Mill Road, Benin on Monday, February 22, 2021, alleged that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica