Abiodun names Press Centre after Osoba

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a new Press Centre in honour one of his predecessors, Chief Olusegun Osoba. The new Press Centre located at the Governor’s Office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, was commissioned as part of activities lined up to commemorate the governor’s second year in office. Assuring that his administration would continue to assist media practitioners in discharging theirduties faithfully, Abiodun admonished journalists in the country to avoid sensational reportage and spreading of fake news, as it was capable of causing crisis in the country.

He said: “Please be responsible in your reportage. Don’t sensationise, but please promote things that will bring peace in the country. On our part, we will continue to work with the media towards nation building.” The governor, who also thanked media practitioners for their support, said the Press Centre was named after the former governor of Ogun State, as a demonstration of the commitment of the government towards press freedom and in appreciation of the respect the current administration accord the media practitioners.

Like this: Like Loading...