Abiodun: Nigeria must embrace agriculture to sustain economy

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the country must embrace agriculture and diversify from oil to sustain its economy. Abiodun made this known while declaring open the 12th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: “Energy and Agriculture, A Panacea For Economic and Sustainable Multi-Sectoral Growth: Ogun Pathway to Economic Prosperity.” The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the government must constantly work with farmers towards increasing their yield in a bid to increase productivity.

He added that the creation of an Agro Cargo Airport in the state, the first of its kind in Nigeria, revealed that the project is aimed at changing the entire business landscape across Ogun State and creates at least 20,000 direct jobs in its first year of operation. While stressing the importance of trade fairs to include an avenue for expansion of trade, promotions of economic diversification, which he said cannot be emphasized.

