Abiodun: Nigeria must embrace agriculture to sustain economy

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has said Nigeria must embrace agriculture and diversify from oil to sustain its economy.

Abiodun made this known on Wednesday while declaring open the 12th Gateway International Trade fair, themed: “Energy and Agriculture, a Panacea to Economic and Sustainable Multi-Sectoral Growth: Ogun pathway to Economic Prosperity”.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the government must constantly work with farmers towards increasing their yield in a bid to increase productivity.

He added that the creation of an Agro Cargo Airport, the first of its kind in Nigeria, Abiodun revealed that the project is aimed at changing the entire Business landscape across Ogun State and creates at least 20,000 direct jobs in its first year of operation.

While stressing the importance of trade fairs to include an avenue for expansion of trade, promotions of economic diversification which he said cannot be emphasised adding that it proves as a verification platform for business owners to display their goods and services to the world.

He called for more public private partnership, stressing that Ogun State was extremely committed to partnering with the private sector in ensuring industrial development in the state.

 

