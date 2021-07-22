Abiodun: Nigeria will not experience civil war again

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday restated that Nigeria as a nation would neither experience any Civil War nor break-up, declaring the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will be eventually surmounted. Abiodun made this when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, as part of the Eidel- Kabir celebration. Accordingtohim, thecountry is presently going through a difficult time owing to insecurity and other challenges, Nigerians would overcome the situation at the end. He said: “This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest. As a government we will try our best, please continue to pray for us”, he urged the clerics.”

