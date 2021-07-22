Abiodun: Nigeria will not experience civil war again

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday restated that Nigeria as a nation would neither experience any Civil War nor break-up, declaring the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will be eventually surmounted. Abiodun made this when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, as part of the Eidel- Kabir celebration. Accordingtohim, thecountry is presently going through a difficult time owing to insecurity and other challenges, Nigerians would overcome the situation at the end. He said: “This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest. As a government we will try our best, please continue to pray for us”, he urged the clerics.”
Related Articles
Utomi: Collapse of character, Nigeria’s major challenge
Prof. Pat Utomi yesterday, observed that collapse of character in public life was a major cog in the nation’s developmental experience, lamenting that the country was being run by people of selfish and tribal inclinations. Utomi made this observation in Abuja, while speaking at the launch of an autobiography of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stop issuing reckless remand orders, CJN warns lower courts
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has urged Judges of lower courts to desist from issuing reckless remand orders, especially when the court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to entertain such matters. Justice Tanko gave the warning at the virtual opening ceremony of the 2020 Biennial All Nigerian Judges Conference of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan
American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, a U.S. defence official said, under an agreement with the Taliban allowing for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country after a two-decade war. “All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram air base,” said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)