Abiodun: Obasanjo is now my father

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is now his father after the demise of his biological father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Abiodun disclosed this when Obasanjo paid him a condolence visit at his Iperu-Remo Family House.

The former President said he had come on the condolence visit to share in the grief of missing a loved one. He said: “The lesson from this is that one day we will be no more. It does not matter how long we live, but how we lived.

What will people say about you? Baba lived a life of service to his community,

God and his family. “I have come to share in the grief of missing a loved one. It does not matter how old, we still miss them. Baba has done his best and has gone to be with his Creator.”

