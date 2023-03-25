ABIODUN ODUSANWO: NTTS/E 2023 will leverage on benefits of AfCFTA for tourism, transportation sectors

President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, who heads the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the sixth edition of the annual National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Exhibition (NTTS/E), billed to hold between May 8 and 9 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, spoke on the focus of the summit and benefits of leveraging on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to develop and promote tourism and transportation sectors. Excepts

In the last two editions of the National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Exhibition (NTTS/E) the focus was on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and this year AfCFTA is on focus, what is this meant to achieve?

Yes, in the fourth and fifth edition, I know that in the sixth edition, a different gamut of AfCFTA is being considered. In the fourth and fifth editions, we looked at AfCFTA, but this time we are now bringing in trade, which was not included in the previous editions. We now look at it, what is going to boost AfCFTA is the inter-African trade, inter-African production and consumption, which would now affect tourism and transportation. Because we have been focusing on tourism and transportation, we now felt that really, we cannot look at those two in isolation. The idea of AfCFTA is to promote inter- African trade, it will now enable us to increase the awareness, while we still look at the tourism and transportation aspect of it.

Given the propensity towards internationalising the summit, what efforts are you making in increasing both bilateral and multi-lateral interests from other member states of the African Union (AU)?

In fact, there are so many institutions established for the actualisation and implementation of AfCFTA. I was in Accra last year, interestingly enough, the secretariat of AfCFTA was next to where we were. We used the opportunity to invite, I think, the secretary general of AfCFTA. They will be coming in this year. We invited them last year but the letter went to the Ghana AfCFTA instead of the Africa secretariat, because they are all in the same building. We are also working on bringing in the Africa Development Bank (ADB), and bringing in more of all those intra-African institutions so that they can let people understand the role they are playing and their own mandate. What we did also was to make sure we bring in different agencies and organs of government. What we are also going to do is to get the AU and organs within the AU more involved this time around. We will also try and bring in a bit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as well. Then we can see how to further existing discussions. We started with tourism and transportation. There are other aspects of trade and industry, so we are looking at different aspects of it. We will see how we can invite them in to take part so that the outcome of their deliberations at different times can now be brought to bear, since we cannot keep on reinventing the wheels.

What is your assessment the impact of the summit over the last five years?

The last few years have been interesting generally in the world. We had COVID-19, we have had other things, but we have never cancelled any edition. What we are trying to do this year is to do a compendium for the first five editions. We want to compile and see what has actually been discussed and what are the effects those events have had. The last time around, apart from the private sector, we had 34 government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the inter-ministerial organising committee. In addition to that, what this has done for us is that we now have a focal person from these MDAs that would see how they could now implement the outcome, particularly as it affects their own agency. So, that is how we can now begin to see the implementation of such outcomes of the summits. And we have been successful, so much so that to some MDAs, they now have the summit as one of their listed annual events. I believe it is captured in one or two agencies’ budgets. Over the years, we have established rapport with some agencies, whereby we have some focal persons for liaising and discussing. Through the summit, we have now been included as key stakeholders in many other agencies, and other sectors like Aviation, Transportation, and Works. When they now organise their programmes, they invite us as key stakeholder. This would not have happened without the summit. Before the summit started, people were seeing tourism as that distant industry which they may or may not have a lot to do with. But as a result of the summit, we have made so many organisations, institutions and agencies see that yes, they have a role to play. For example, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) before now believed that they have little to do with tourism. Now they can see their relevance to tourism. The same applies to the Nigeria Customs Services. As far as they were concerned, they were to just look into what comes in, but now they have become more aware of the link between them and tourism. An interesting one is the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Has the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) been very active and involved with the summit?

Yes, as through the summit they now have a better understanding of why they are important to the tourism industry. How working with the tourism industry will be of benefit to them even to the point of helping them achieve their mandate. Because one, in order to control immigration, you need to work with those who own the premises like the hotels, most immigrants stay there. So, there is that need for collaboration. Even then, they are there to promote inter-Nigeria movement. If they don’t encourage movement of persons, they have less work to do. They also need to make sure they don’t discourage legitimate travellers from coming into the country. They have now realised that one, for them to actually achieve their mandate and even expand, they need to work with the tourism industry. Two, the last one we did, which has actually gone across now, is that they say, listen, whenever you have this major event, we are going to give you a desk, or somebody will be dedicated to welcome your international visitors.

…This certainly will make for seamless entry into the country Yes, and they further said to us that even those that are coming in, let us know where they are coming from, we will write to them and that will make their coming in seamless. Through that kind of collaboration, we have always had somebody from NIS in the organising committee and when that person is transferred, another person normally replaces him or her. So, these are some of the benefits of the summit. Yes, it is going to take a long time for some of the outcomes of the communiqués to be implemented, but as we are going slowly and gradually, we will achieve that.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation is confidence of tourism getting back to its pre-COVID -19, how would you assess the Nigeria tourism industry in the light of this and what your summit has achieved?

Interestingly enough, the idea for NTTS actually comes from the former UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai, when he was looking at bringing together tourism and aviation. It was he that actually started the issue of aviation and the tourism sector. He saw the link between tourism and ICAO. I now decided to expand it. As at that time in Nigeria, we only had the Ministry of Transportation. It was after that they now divided the ministry into Aviation and Transportation. Having started to do that, we now said how then can we work within the banner of UNWTO? But the sad thing about is that the Ministry of Information and Culture seems to have hijacked the relationship between UNWTO and the country. They see themselves more as the UNWTO and not our ministry. As much as Nigeria as a country is a member of UNWTO, its effect on tourism would have been more felt if it was relating more with the private sector than the ministry. I won’t say this is so because of lack of understanding, but that the UNWTO has been seen largely as working with the ministry.

Rather than with the private sector you mean?

Yes. Also, maybe, the industry (in Nigeria), has not really taken it time to study and understand the role of the UNWTO in terms of national tourism promotion and development, because a large chunk of UNWTO’s work is to promote tourism within the country. It is an international agency for which Nigeria is a member, though whatever they are doing needs to come through the ministry. However, it is now the job of the private sector to now work with the ministry because tourism is private sector driven.

To what extent would you say this lack of proper working relationship between the ministry and the private sector has impacted on the tourism sector and how can this be improved on?

To improve on it is to have a dedicated team of persons within the ministry, with good understanding of the role of the UNWTO, and understand that the role of the ministry is anchoring and coordinating. Such desk or persons within the ministry now need to establish communication lines with all those organisations and agencies. They should not just focus only on UNWTO conferences.

No, it is to look into the work of the UNWTO in other countries, and to see how the UNWTO has been able to make impact in tourism development in those economies and to see how agencies of government have been able to coordinate things. I think it is a matter of understanding and perception of their roles. If they see their role as that organ of government to coordinate, to anchor, to engage and coordinate with other key stakeholders outside the government circle then you carry out your activities based on the perception. Also, bringing along the private sector is just bringing them along for the sake of it, rather you need to understand what role they need to play. You need to understand how they should play the role. That is why sometimes when it is said that they don’t carry us along, I ask, between government and you, what is your understanding of being brought along?

