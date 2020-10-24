Abiodun: Ogun needs 150 junior doctors to check manpower shortage

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the state needs additional 150 doctors in the junior cadre to reduce the acute shortage of manpower in the state-owned hospitals.

The governor disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the National Physicians’ week of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun said, although he has given approval to all state-owned hospitals to commence the recruitment of 20 consultant doctors, the state would need additional 150 junior doctors to address manpower shortage in state-owned hospitals.

The state’s doctors, under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), had embarked on strike over inadequate manpower and poor welfare package, among others.

The governor, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the recruitment was necessary to reduce shortage of manpower and also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

He disclosed that the state would commence the implementation of the appropriate remuneration to state doctors by the end of the month.

The governor said: “Every reasonable and responsive government must ensure an enduring policy on health because of its direct link to the sustainability of the economy.

“We have embarked on retraining and recruitment of medical personnel in the state, not only did we do for doctors, we did across the healthcare providers in the state.”

