Abiodun: Ogun to engage more teachers for public schools

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration will engage more teachers. Abiodun made this disclosure yesterday while addressing the teachers who came on a thank-youvisit to his office at Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta. He, however, promised that his administration would not use and dump the teachers on internship, urging them to be diligent and committed to duty as the confirmation of their employment would be based on their performance and merit. He said out of the 5,000 interns shortlisted 2,000 had been absorbed, Abiodun said: “Since you have come in your numbers to say thank you, I will not forget that.

“I know we have shortlisted about 5,000 of you and we already absorbed about 2,000 of you, be rest assured that very soon, we will also absorb maybe another 1,000 or 1,500 of you. “We will be expanding the scheme because we want to begin to decrease the students/ teachers ratio so that we will have less number of students to more teachers as against having one teacher to about 500 students.”

 

