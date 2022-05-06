News

Abiodun okays new cars for 38 perm secs

No fewer than 38 Permanent Secretaries appointed by Osun State Governor Dapo Abiodun as well as some appointed by the immediate past government in the state have been given brand new official cars. Abiodun, while speaking at the official presentation of the cars to the beneficiaries said the Permanent Secretaries deserved the gesture and more because they have contributed immensely to the successes of his administration and the gesture was to appreciate them for their dedication. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, called on the Permanent Secretaries to continue to imbibe entrepreneurial skills that would make the agencies of government more viable. He saying “we are on a long journey together. I urge you to deploy entrepreneurial sense in your duties so that the government can make more impact.

 

