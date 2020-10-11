Body & Soul

Abiodun Omotade gives marriage a second shot

Her name may not ring a bell like a movie star should, but it is without a doubt that light skinned robust Folashade Abiodun Omotade has a place on the society scene as well as the business world where she is a big player.

 

It was like the whole world was coming to an end, over a decade ago when this amiable lady’s husband, a Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Olaseni Omotade , died in the ill-fated Belview Airlines flight in 2005, but like they say, time heals.

 

Folashade has since moved one, committing the unpleasant to her past even though she can’t ever forget. What is however significant is that, in the last 15 years her hubby passed on, she remained single until recently she changed her status when she found love again.

 

Having f o u n d love in the arm of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, the love birds took a bold step, formalising the relationship some days back by exchanging marital vows.

 

At the colourful occasion, which was graced by family members, friends and well-wishers at her Banana Island, Lagos home, Afro Juju creator, Shina Peters, spiced up the event with great tunes. Folashade, 58, a highly connected businesswoman and socialite who hails from Ogun state, has investments in oil and gas as well as banking and manufacturing.

