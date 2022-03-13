News Top Stories

Abiodun orders probe as building collapse kills two

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday ordered immediate investigation into the collapse of a building at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

 

The one-storey building along Ogere road in Iperu collapsed, killing two people last Thursday while undergoing an illegal demolition by the owners. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta disclosed that the governor had constituted a four-man team to look into the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse and report back in one week.

 

While commiserating with the families of the deceased for the unfortunate loss of their loved ones, Abiodun assured that anyone found guilty of or culpable in the incident will be dealt with according to the law.

 

“No one who violates the building codes or regulations in the state will be allowed to go scot-free. Such persons or persons will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, the Governor said. Meanwhile, experts in the building sector have stressed the need for more public awareness on the importance of good town planning and policies to save Nigeria and its citizens from many losses.

 

The building experts spoke at the 8th Waheed Kadiri Annual lecture.

 

Taibat Lawanson, a professor at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Lagos noted that the review of the curriculum will facilitate future town planners to have up-to-date knowledge in the field. She added that regular training is vital to remain relevant in the profession in line with the global standard.

 

Lawanson spoke as a guest speaker on the theme: The Future of Urban Planning in Nigeria: Rethinking Planning Education and Practice. She stressed that there is an urgent need to create public awareness on the reason to carry out and follow good town planning system in order to form an accommodating human settlement.

 

The professor further said planners should make the doors of the profession open to people who can fit in, while also calling for advocacy of town planning. She said, “There is need for significant curriculum review and the development of modus that respond to global challenges and our local realities.

 

