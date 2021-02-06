Abiodun orders probe of attack on Fulani community

… sets up Special Security Task Force

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday ordered the probe of the attack on the Fulani community in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government area of State.

Hoodlums had allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

The incident happened on Monday night when Igboho stormed the troubled area in Yewaland.

But, the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, directed security agencies in the state to investigate the attack.

Abiodun also set up a Special Task Force that will maintain presence in all areas of the state prone to herders/farmers conflict to maintain peace and quickly respond to any form of violence or crimes.

The governor said: “The government is immediately setting up a joint security patrol team/task force involving all security agencies in the state to not only deal with the situation, but to also nip in the bud any threat to violence or criminality.

“Our first priority in Ogun State is the safety of lives and properties of everyone, and we will not compromise on that.”

Abiodun, who gave the order in Abeokuta at the end of the state’s Security Council meeting, also directed that those behind the recent violence in Eggua in Yewa North Area Local Government Area of the state should be brought to justice.

“We will not condone any act of criminality in the state no matter who is involved. The police and other security agencies have been directed to go after the perpetrators of this act and bring them to book. We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace in Ogun State, and anyone who tries to test our resolve to maintain peace in our state will have himself or herself to blame,” the governor said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Governor Abiodun also expressed his sympathy to those who lost their farmlands as well as cows during the unfortunate incident.