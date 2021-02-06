Metro & Crime

Abiodun orders probe of attack on Fulani community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

… sets up Special Security Task Force

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday ordered the probe of the attack on the Fulani community in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government area of State.

Hoodlums had allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

The incident happened on Monday night when Igboho stormed the troubled area in Yewaland.

But, the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, directed security agencies in the state to investigate the attack.

Abiodun also set up a Special Task Force that will maintain presence in all areas of the state prone to herders/farmers conflict to maintain peace and quickly respond to any form of violence or crimes.

The governor said: “The government is immediately setting up a joint security patrol team/task force involving all security agencies in the state to not only deal with the situation, but to also nip in the bud any threat to violence or criminality.

“Our first priority in Ogun State is the safety of lives and properties of everyone, and we will not compromise on that.”

Abiodun, who gave the order in Abeokuta at the end of the state’s Security Council meeting, also directed that those behind the recent violence in Eggua in Yewa North Area Local Government Area of the state should be brought to justice.

“We will not condone any act of criminality in the state no matter who is involved. The police and other security agencies have been directed to go after the perpetrators of this act and bring them to book. We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace in Ogun State, and anyone who tries to test our resolve to maintain peace in our state will have himself or herself to blame,” the governor said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Governor Abiodun also expressed his sympathy to those who lost their farmlands as well as cows during the unfortunate incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct former commissioner in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

The police in Nasarawa has confirmed the abduction the immediate past commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State, Chief Clement Uhembe at his Lafia, the capital. The adbductors, who spoke to the wife of the abducttee via his cell phone, demanded N30 million ransom for his release. The AK-47 wielding gunmen reportedly invaded the residence […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu mourns dead victims, blames crisis on fake news

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives across the state in the #EndSARS protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and property. The governor said that the mayhem that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica