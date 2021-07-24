Metro & Crime

Abiodun pledges to respect LG autonomy, mocks PDP for boycotting election

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration will continue to respect the autonomy of the local governments and give them the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government.

The governor disclosed this, shortly after casting his vote at the Ita-Osanyin, ward 3, unit 2 in Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area during the local council elections which held on Saturday in the state.

Abiodun, who arrived his polling unit at 11:43 a.m. and went straight to cast his vote, said his administration would ensure that the local government chairmen are given the opportunity to administer over their councils as enshrined in the constitution when they assumed office.

The governor, who berated the previous administration for hijacking local government administration in the state, vowed to uphold the constitution and not interfere in the council affairs.

Abiodun said: “My administration will ensure that the local government chairmen are given the opportunity to administer over their local government as enshrined in the constitution.

“I will not want to speak about what happened before I assumed office, but I believe that what currently obtained at the local government level is night and day compared to what happened before I assumed office and that is why you can see the evidences and the testimonials of what the local government caretaker committees have achieved in their 18 to 20 months in office because we have ensured that there are execution of projects which are funded in line with the constitution.

“We will respect the autonomy of the local government in line with what we at the Governors’ Forum have decided to do and how we decided to implement it.

“I believe that they (local government) are a tier of government that should be given a free hand to run their show, they are the closest administrative political office, they are closer to the grassroots, they are able to make that impact in the grassroots and they are much closer than any of us.

“This administration will give all the needed support to our local government councils to ensure that they function in line with the constitution.”

The governor commended the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for putting necessary machineries in place to ensure a hitch free election.

Abiodun also mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for withdrawing from the election, saying “you cannot be boycotting a process that you are not even a participant in”.

Reporter

