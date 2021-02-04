News

Abiodun preaches unity in diversity as Ogun marks 45th anniversary

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on those exploiting diversity of Nigeria to turn it into strength for the good of all citizens. Abiodun, who made the call at a Colloquial Zoom Meeting to mark the state’s 45th anniversary, said it was unfortunate that some people in the country were stoking the embers of disintegration of the nation through violence. He said: “Let us also use the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of our dear State to appeal to the rest of Nigerians. We must eschew all forms of violence and learn to live together. We must also appreciate that there can be no development in an atmosphere of insecurity. “We must learn to manage our diversity and turn it into our strength. We must not encourage those stoking the embers of violence for disintegration of our great nation.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

