Abiodun presents N472bn 2023 budget to Ogun Assembly

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N472.25 billion to the House of Assembly. The budget christened, “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity” is the fourth of Abiodun’s administration. The appropriation bill was on Thursday laid before the lawmakers at a session presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo.

The budget has an increment of N1.21bn compared with the 2022 budget of N351 billion. Abiodun, while presenting the budget, said a total of N201.84 billion is proposed as recurrent expenditure, while N270.41 billion is budgeted as capital expenditure. The governor put personnel costs at N79.47 billion; social contribution and social benefits at N21.12 billion; public debt charge at N39.90 billion; overhead cost at N61.35 billion; while capital expenditure is N270.41billion. Highlighting the sectorial allocations in line with the vision of his administration, the governor said N66.79 billion was being allocated for the education sector, representing 14 percent, while N51.48 billion would cater for the health sector representing 11 percent, with the housing and community development sector sharing N29.10 billion amounting to 6 percent, just as N16.48 billion was voted for agriculture and industry which represents 3 percent of the total budget.

Pointing out that the total State’s funding was estimated at N472.25 billion, the Governor added that a total of 210.25bn, comprising of N90.00 billion was expected to be generated by the State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) in addition to N120.25b expected from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), which would enable the State to achieve an IGR to GDP ratio of 3.7 percent. He further affirmed that the State would sustain the existing Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) to drive the Medium- Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), saying N92bn was being expected as statutory allocation (FAAC and VAT) from the Federal Government, with capital receipts put at N128.37 billion comprising internal and external loans as well as grants and aids. Abiodun said the content of the bill emanated from the wishes expressed at the different Budget Town Hall meetings earlier held.

 

