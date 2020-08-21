Metro & Crime

Abiodun presents staff of office to Elemuren

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has presented a staff of office to the traditional ruler of Emuren town in the Sagamu Local Government Area. Presenting the staff of office to Oba Alowonle Adesgun Bolaji, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, promised that government would construct the linking road to the ancient town. Abiodun described traditional rulers in Yorubaland as not just the custodians of the tradition but also the link between the government and the people.

The governor also described the choice of Oba Bolaji by the people of Emuren land as a good choice and urged the people to give him the necessary support. He said: “Obaship institution is a very important aspect of the Yoruba cultural tradition.

That is why vacuum should not be allowed after the demise of any king. “The Ogun State government recognises and understands the important roles of obas to good governance and that is why we don’t allow vacuum after the demise of any monarch. “Oba Alowonle is a true choice of the people .Your support for him will bring development to Emuren land. Abiodun also implored contenders to the stool before the emergence of Oba Bolaji to rally round him for the development of the town. On his part, the Commissioner, Afuape, promised that government would construct the road leading into the town. He said: “As for the bad roads, I have seen them myself and I can assure you that I will deliver your message to the governor, when I get back to him and I promise that we will work on the roads.”

The new monarch expressed his commitment to the development of Emuren and Sagamu land in general. He said: “It is with great pleasure and commitment that I accept to serve my people in my new role as the new Elemuren of Emuren. Therefore, it is before God and all of you here present at this event that I pledge my total service to all of you my people in Emuren community.

“I am aware of the problems that we have faced in this community; I can only call on you for your support and cooperation.” “The only request that I will place on the state government on behalf of my people on this occasion is the rehabilitation of the only major road to our community here and that is the Sagamu- Okeselu-Emuren Road.” The Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Adewale Ajayi, who led other royal fathers to the event, described the new monarch as “a good choice for the people of Emuren. His emergence will bring development to the land”.

