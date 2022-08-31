News

Abiodun promises December deadline to complete Ijoko/Olambe/Akute Road

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has assured the residents of Sango Ota/ Ijoko/Olambe/ Akute/Alagbole that one out of the existing two bad lanes on the federal road will be reconstructed before December this year. The governor, who visited the area recently, commended the residents for their patience despite the harrowing experience they have daily commuting through the bad road. He said though the road belongs to the federal government, the sense of urgency he attaches to the road was borne out of his desire to ensure that people who have been hitherto neglected for years in the area feel the impact of government during his administration. According to Abiodun, one lane of the 32 kilometres road from Sango Ota through Ijoko to Alagbole will be done between now and December to ensure that motorists and other road us-ers who ply the road daily do so without stress which has been their lot for years.

He, however, gave the contractor handling the road marching order to ensure that the December deadline set for the project is achievable. While commending the governor, a popular trader in the area, Mrs Anike Anifowoshe, said, “This road used to be very bad. I have been doing my business in this area for more than 10 years now and the road keeps getting worse without attention from the government. “I am happy that our governor after we cried out to him the last time he came here, has decided to do something. You can see that the road is now passable.”

 

