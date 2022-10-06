News

Abiodun rewards best teachers, others with cash, house gifts

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has rewarded teachers and school administrators with cash and house gifts for their exemplary performance. The governor announced the gifts at an event, organised to mark the 2022 World Teachers Day held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun also offered employment to the wife of late Mr Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher in Odeda Local Government Area, who slumped and passed away while attending a welfare meeting involving members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on Friday, July. Tajudeen Odufeso from Isara Secondary School, Isara- Remo, was given a two-bedroom bungalow as the Best Teacher in Public Senior Secondary Schools, while Adelana Owolabi and Orebanjo Olusesan from Ijebu Muslim College (Junior) and Early Education Centre, Ijebu-Igbo, got N2 million and N1.5 million for emerging Best Teachers in Public Junior Secondary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2021 UTME: JAMB delists 24 centres in 10 states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the failure of some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to deliver on their mandate to ensure seamless delivery of services during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced nationwide on Saturday, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has delisted 24 CBT centres in 10 states.   The affected centres are located […]
News

EndSARS: Police parade killers of cops, arsonists, armoury looters in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, on Thursday paraded a herbalist and two suspects who severed the heads of two policemen that were killed and roasted by a mob in Ibadan during the suspended EndSARS protest. Parading the suspects: Aliu Mubaraq (24), Adewale Abiodun (17) and Oladipupo Akorede (44) before journalists at the Eleyele […]
News

C’River: PDP Loses Big As Three Strategic Former Chairmen Now In APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The defection of Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) some months ago has taken a huge toll on his former party, the People’s Democratic Party, which now plays the opposition in the state, having been on the saddle for almost two decades. This is as three former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica