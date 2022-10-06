Abiodun rewards best teachers, others with cash, house gifts

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has rewarded teachers and school administrators with cash and house gifts for their exemplary performance. The governor announced the gifts at an event, organised to mark the 2022 World Teachers Day held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun also offered employment to the wife of late Mr Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher in Odeda Local Government Area, who slumped and passed away while attending a welfare meeting involving members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on Friday, July. Tajudeen Odufeso from Isara Secondary School, Isara- Remo, was given a two-bedroom bungalow as the Best Teacher in Public Senior Secondary Schools, while Adelana Owolabi and Orebanjo Olusesan from Ijebu Muslim College (Junior) and Early Education Centre, Ijebu-Igbo, got N2 million and N1.5 million for emerging Best Teachers in Public Junior Secondary.

