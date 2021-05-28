Abiodun rewards exceptional SSS2 student on Children’s Day

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday rewarded a public secondary school student, Oyinbo Precious, with a full scholarship in commemoration of the World Children’s Day. Precious, a Senior Secondary School (SSS 2) student of Naiwar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Obantoko Abeokuta, was given the scholarship for her brilliant citation on the obligations of parents towards their children, at the march past ceremony to celebrate the Children’s Day. Announcing the scholarship at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, the governor said he listened to the citation of Precious and he was impressed by her fluency and courage to face the crowd, hence, his decision to approve a scholarship for her. Abiodun, who disclosed that the scholarship will cover her secondary and tertiary education, said he had directed his Special Adviser on Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, to work out the modalities for the scholarship. The governor noted that his administration will continue to identify young talents in the state and offer them needed platforms to excel in both academic and vocational studies.

