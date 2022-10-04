Sports

Abiodun rewards Tobi Amusan with N5m, house

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, rewarded the World, Commonwealth and African 100 metres hurdles champion, Oluwatobi Amusan with N5 million and a house in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The governor announced the prizes when he hosted the queen of the tracks at his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta Office.

Abiodun had on April 26, 2021 adopted the star athlete, whose exploits were made known to the governor by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

The governor described Amusan as a role model to the girl-child and a practical example of a truism that what a man can do, a woman can even do better.

“So, you will be our Sports Ambassador; I am happy that you said you are not from any other state. You are from Ogun and not from Lagos and you want to come back home. We also want to ensure that you come back home.

“We want to assure you that as you come back home, you have a home here in the state. So, in view of that, we are also going to be presenting to you a home in Ijebu-Ode.

“On top of that, we will be giving you a small token, we will be donating to you a sum of N5 million,” he said.

While noting that his administration considers the role of women very important in all spheres of human endeavour, the governor said that the passing of a law to ensure the full emancipation of women in the state is the beginning of an era where women get more responsibility.

The governor, who noted that youths in the country can combine both sports and education without any disturbance, called on youths in the country to borrow a clue from the world champion who combined both and is doing well for herself.

In her remarks, Tobi Amusan, while acknowledging the support of Governor Abiodun towards her success, called on the Federal Government to do more for athletes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

