Sports

Abiodun rewards Tokyo Paralympics medallists, badminton player two years after

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has finally rewarded two Paralympics stars – Lateefat Tijani and Isau Ogunkunle – who represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Abiodun hosted and rewarded Tijani and Ogunkunle alongside Adesokan Dorcas, who won a gold medal at the All Africa Games (Morocco 2019).

The governor on Tuesday evening met them at his office in Abeokuta, where he rewarded each of them with N1 million for their various exploits in international sporting competitions.

He also gave the coaches N500, 000 for their contribution to the athletes’ success.

In his remarks, Abiodun, who also noted that his administration would continue to pay more attention to the welfare of sports men and women in the state, said that: “I have also expressed an interest to host the National Sports Festival.”

Abiodun who also described the Paralympians as role models to other physically challenged individuals, who see their challenge as an avenue to be lazy, said that other physically challenged persons who think they can’t make anything meaningful out of their life should learn from the determination and exploits of Latifat Tijani and Ogunkunle Isau.

Abiodun also noted that his administration would soon be launching its sport trust fund and sport commission with a view to better take care of the welfare of its athletes.

In her remarks, the team coach, Oyebola Oluwakemi, who appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for developing the state of infrastructure in the state as well as various projects that cuts across the state, called for more support for sports.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: CAR hold Cape Verde to give respite to Super Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles were spared of possible agony in their Match Day 2 encounter of the World Cup qualifiers next week as their scheduled opponents, Cape Verde had their jaws clipped by Central African Republic (CAR) in the opening Group C match on Wednesday afternoon in Douala Cameroon. CAR, who were forced to play […]
Sports

Ujiri vows to fight for wrongly accused after personal encounter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has vowed to fight for the wrongly accused in the society after a law enforcement officer robbed him of his championship moment following the 2019 NBA Finals. During a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts Wednesday morning, Ujiri spoke about that night’s events from his perspective. The Nigerian NBA […]
Sports

Infantino wants AFCON moved to summer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the debates on the 2021 African Cup of Nations continues, the President of the World soccer governing body, Gianni Infantino, has advised the Confederation of African Football to change the period of the future edition, BSNsports.com.ng can report Clubs across Europe has threatened not to release players for the 2021 edition due to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica