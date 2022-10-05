Abiodun rewards Tokyo Paralympics medallists, badminton player two years after

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has finally rewarded two Paralympics stars – Lateefat Tijani and Isau Ogunkunle – who represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Abiodun hosted and rewarded Tijani and Ogunkunle alongside Adesokan Dorcas, who won a gold medal at the All Africa Games (Morocco 2019).

The governor on Tuesday evening met them at his office in Abeokuta, where he rewarded each of them with N1 million for their various exploits in international sporting competitions.

He also gave the coaches N500, 000 for their contribution to the athletes’ success.

In his remarks, Abiodun, who also noted that his administration would continue to pay more attention to the welfare of sports men and women in the state, said that: “I have also expressed an interest to host the National Sports Festival.”

Abiodun who also described the Paralympians as role models to other physically challenged individuals, who see their challenge as an avenue to be lazy, said that other physically challenged persons who think they can’t make anything meaningful out of their life should learn from the determination and exploits of Latifat Tijani and Ogunkunle Isau.

Abiodun also noted that his administration would soon be launching its sport trust fund and sport commission with a view to better take care of the welfare of its athletes.

In her remarks, the team coach, Oyebola Oluwakemi, who appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for developing the state of infrastructure in the state as well as various projects that cuts across the state, called for more support for sports.

