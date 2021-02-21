Abiodun sets up committee to investigate farmers/herders clash

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated a 20 – man Peace Keeping Committee to resolve farmers and herders clashes in the state.

The committee, which is headed by Kayode Oladele, comprises: state security chiefs, traditional rulers, lawmakers, government officials, representatives of Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Abiodun mandated the committee to investigate the cause of the ethnic clashes in some communities in Yewaland area of the state determine the losses and recommend how to forestall recurrence and submit their report within four weeks.

Inaugurating the committee at the Oba’s Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, he noted that while committee assignment takes immediate effect, his government would roll out palliatives to the victims of the clashes to cushion the effect of the loss.

He added that some victims displaced due to the crisis would be provided with shelter. On his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the State House, Abuja, Abiodun explained that the president was impressed with the approach adopted in tackling the crisis in the state.

The governor said Buhari equally recommended “the model” to other states in the resolution of farmers and herders clashes. He said: “Yesterday, I had a meeting with Mr. President to brief him on details of what happened in Ogun State because he wanted to know exactly what happened.

“I am pleased to say Mr President was very impressed with the way we managed and handled the situation, to the point where he has recommended our model to be adopted in the resolution of such crisis in other parts of the country. “

Responding, a committee member, Jemili Akingbade, applauded Abiodun for quick action and responses, and promised that the members would carry out the assignment diligently. “Your Excellency, I want to assure you that the committee will perform beyond expectation,” Akingbade, a member of the State House of Assembly, said.

Like this: Like Loading...