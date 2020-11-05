Metro & Crime

Abiodun shuts OGITECH as students protest colleague's death

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday suspended academic activities in the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, following students’ protest over the death of their colleague, Yusuf Malik. Malik, an ND 1 of Computer Engineering, died on Tuesday after he was knocked down by a motorcycle at the entrance of the school. Malik’s death sparked outrage as hundreds of students of the institution shut down the school in a peaceful protest.

The protesting students lamented the death of their colleague, saying the accident was avoidable if school authorities had done the necessary things. But in response to the students’ outcry, Abiodun ordered the immediate closure of the school to douse the tension.

The governor, who spoke with New Telegraph through his Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, also ordered the suspension of the ongoing examination till Wednesday, November 11. He added that the break would allow the mourning students to stabilise psychologically and get fit back for examination.

Abiodun assured the students that all their demands would be looked into by the government. According to him, work has commenced immediately on putting speed breakers in place at the entrance of the school. The governor also promised that other issues which had to do with the wellbeing of the students would be wholesomely looked into as raised and demanded by the students. He said: “The student leaders have submitted a list of demands to me right now and other issues that have not been picked for actions will be given immediate attention.”

