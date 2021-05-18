Metro & Crime

Abiodun suspends aide, Abidemi Rufai, over alleged $350,000 fraud in US

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant, Abidemi Rufai, over his involvement in wire fraud in the United States of America.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, confirmed this on Tuesday.
Somorin confirmed that Rufai is an appointee of the Ogun State government, saying the governor cannot be held responsible for his conducts.
“I can confirm that he (Abidemi Rufai) is a political appointee of Gov Abiodun and we are disturbed by the news. His suspension has been ordered. That I can confirm to you.
“The governor cannot be held responsible for his conduct. He has been suspended to answer charges. He is presumed innocent. He should face the law and answer the charges against him,” Somorin said.
Rufai was arrested on Friday at JFK Airport in New York for allegedly stealing over $350,000 through wire fraud in Washington.

