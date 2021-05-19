News

Abiodun suspends aide over $350,000 fraud in U.S.

In what looks like a face saving move, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday ordered the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Abidemi Rufai, over his alleged involvement in a $350,000 wire fraud in the United States of America. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, disclosed this to New Telegraph in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of his political appointees, Mr. Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States. “In view of the gravity of these allegations, the governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the accused appointee,” the statement read.

Somorin confirmed that Rufai was an appointee of the Ogun State government, but however distanced the governor from the crime, saying Abiodun could not be held responsible for his (Rufai) misdeeds. “I can confirm that he (Abidemi Rufai) is a political appointee of Abiodun and we are disturbed by the news. His suspension has been ordered. That I can confirm to you. “The governor cannot be responsible for his conduct. He has been suspended to answer charges. He is presumed innocent. He should face the law and answer the charges against him. “The governor wishes to restate his commitment to an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright administration and will not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone,” Somorin added. Rufai, who hails from the Ijebu-Ode area of the state, was appointed as a senior special assistant by Abiodun in August 2020. The suspect was a House of Representatives aspirant in 2019 and had on different occasions paraded himself as philanthropist, having established a foundation through which he gave relief packages to the lessprivileged.

