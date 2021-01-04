Metro & Crime

Abiodun suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State government said it had suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl, Barakat. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said in a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday that Abudu-Balogun’s suspension was to enable him to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

He said: “While taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu- Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.”

Talabi assured the public that government would do everything to ensure justice in this case. He added: “In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into confusion following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday in Gwagwalada brought down many houses and even swept […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara slashes tuition fees at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held an online meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy and explaining the various youths-centric initiatives of his administration. In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of Kwarans to commemorate the International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq said […]
Metro & Crime

Prosecute more sex offenders, Abiodun’s wife tells police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday urged the Nigeria Police to prosecute more sex offenders. Abiodun made the call during the inauguration of the Family Support Unit (FSU) at Sango Police Area Commander Office. She said: “The fight against gender-based violence and rape is the responsibility of everyone in the state, including […]

