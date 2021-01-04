Abiodun suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Ogun State government said it had suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl, Barakat. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said in a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday that Abudu-Balogun’s suspension was to enable him to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

He said: “While taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu- Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.”

Talabi assured the public that government would do everything to ensure justice in this case. He added: “In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment.”

