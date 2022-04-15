Abiodun to APC Members: Eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to play politics with decorum and not to see the 2023 general election as a matter of ‘do-or-die.’ The governor, who stated this on Wednesday while addressing the party faithful at a Ramadan Iftar organised for members from the three senatorial districts at Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, said the APC would follow its constitution to the letter in selecting people that will represent the state at all levels during the election.

Abiodun said his administration since its inception has done a lot through the implementation of workable policies and programmes in ensuring that the APC waxes stronger daily. “God has continued to help us in running this administration. We have put structure in place and remained focused on delivering dividends of democracy to our people. We have demonstrated what it takes to understand democracy and we are doing everything to entrench it in our state,” he said. Former Governor Olusegun Osoba urged the party members to avoid using foul language during the campaign, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in 2023.

