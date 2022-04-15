News

Abiodun to APC Members: Eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to play politics with decorum and not to see the 2023 general election as a matter of ‘do-or-die.’ The governor, who stated this on Wednesday while addressing the party faithful at a Ramadan Iftar organised for members from the three senatorial districts at Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, said the APC would follow its constitution to the letter in selecting people that will represent the state at all levels during the election.

Abiodun said his administration since its inception has done a lot through the implementation of workable policies and programmes in ensuring that the APC waxes stronger daily. “God has continued to help us in running this administration. We have put structure in place and remained focused on delivering dividends of democracy to our people. We have demonstrated what it takes to understand democracy and we are doing everything to entrench it in our state,” he said. Former Governor Olusegun Osoba urged the party members to avoid using foul language during the campaign, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs agents to approach CBN, BoI for special loan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is a move by the customs agents to interface with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry(BoI) foraspecialloan scheme to help logistics firms expand in the country. National President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Iju Nwabunike, said there was the need to maintain […]
News

INEC confirms indirect primary for Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that indirect mode of primary would be adopted for the July 20, 2020 shadow election of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The confirmation was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju. With the REC’s confirmation, the rumour over the mode of […]
News

Randy Booker Shares Insights On Where Sports Are Heading In The Wake Of The Digital Boom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Randy Booker is not your average YouTube sports content creator. He has lived a life few could imagine and experienced what many never will in their lifetimes. From playing international basketball and living in cities all over the world to meeting and interviewing the who’s-who of the basketball world, Randy has rightfully earned himself a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica