Abiodun to Investors: Establish ranches in Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on investors to establish cattle ranches in the state. Abiodun made the call when he hosted the Chairman, Board of Council, Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Mine and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Chief Alaba Lawson, who led officials of the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce Mine and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) on a courtesy call on him in Abeokuta. He said his previous call for the establishment of a cattle ranch in the state has started yielding fruits as a French Dairy firm has set up a ranch at Odeda Local Government Area to produce milk and meat. The governor said: “We want to encourage people to come and invest in cattle ranching in Ogun State. There is a big business opportunity in ranching in the state. This will discourage the incessant farmers/ herders clashes which pose a security challenge to the country. “A French company known for the production of high-quality dairy products is operating a ranch at Odeda. They not only produce milk but meat.”

 

News

Bodybuilding: Dr. Karli advocates exercises with nutrition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A renowned physiatrist in Vali, Colorado, Dr. David Karli, has advised bodybuilders to complement their workout exercises with good nutrition. According to Dr. Karli, the diet plan that centres around bodybuilding can be limited to healthy whole foods but meal plans are very regimented.   “The more you work out to cut down the fat, […]
News

Senate passes National Electoral Offences Commission Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved the National Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute alleged electoral offenders. The apex legislative Chamber made the approval following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, presented the report on the Electoral Offences Commission (Establisment) bill, […]
News

AbdulRazaq signs 2021 budget, says state poised for devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, amid assurances that the administration will build on the ongoing infrastructural development and increased investments in social protection and youths empowerment.   He also assented to the bill repealing pension payments to former governors and former Deputy Governors in the state […]

