Abiodun to Investors: Establish ranches in Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on investors to establish cattle ranches in the state. Abiodun made the call when he hosted the Chairman, Board of Council, Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Mine and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Chief Alaba Lawson, who led officials of the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce Mine and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) on a courtesy call on him in Abeokuta. He said his previous call for the establishment of a cattle ranch in the state has started yielding fruits as a French Dairy firm has set up a ranch at Odeda Local Government Area to produce milk and meat. The governor said: “We want to encourage people to come and invest in cattle ranching in Ogun State. There is a big business opportunity in ranching in the state. This will discourage the incessant farmers/ herders clashes which pose a security challenge to the country. “A French company known for the production of high-quality dairy products is operating a ranch at Odeda. They not only produce milk but meat.”

