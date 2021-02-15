Metro & Crime

Abiodun to meet 5 Northern govs over herders/farmers clash in Ogun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Monday disclosed that he will be hosting five Northern governors to a meeting on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital to find lasting solutions to the persistent attacks by suspected killer-herdsmen in the state.

 

Abiodun disclosed this when he visited some of the troubled communities in Yewaland North Local Government Area of the state where there have persist attacks by suspected killer-herdsmen to  sympathise with the people and families of those that lost loved ones and property.

 

The governor, who led security chiefs and some members of the State Executive Council to the communities, assured the residents of government’s efforts at securing their lives and resolving the farmers-herders crisis, saying a Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted to police their community and ward off any invaders.

 

Abiodun, who had a hectic time in calming the nerves of the people before he could address them, said all the concerned groups would be represented with a view to charting a way forward on the insecurity situation in the state.

 

Although, the governor did not disclosed the names of the five Northern governors, but, he hinted that they are of Fulani extraction who have people living in the state.

 

Some of the areas attacked by the killer-herdsmen are: Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro,  Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa , Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan.

