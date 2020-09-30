Abiodun to offset workers’ outstanding arrears

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday promised to offset all outstanding entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state. Workers had last week ended a three-day strike to demand implementation of new minimum wage, payment of 134 months unremitted salary deduction and unpaid leave allowances to all employees, both the state and the Local Governments since 2015. But Abiodun while speak-ing at the swearing-in ceremony of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General and Headteachers-General in Abeokuta, assured the workers of his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

He said: “Our administration will not, and I repeat, deny you of the rewards of your meritorious and hardwork. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear State. Personally, as a child of retired Public Servants, I appreciate the import of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either, serving and retired. “I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as financial status of the State improves.”

“We cleared the backlogs of promotions of over 10,000 personnel in the education industry. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development. I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises are at advance level.

“We will continue to engage the Labour Unions and other stakeholders. And, I commend all the union leaders and other stakeholders for their civil and mature approaches of engagement as they continue to share in our commitment towards improving on workers’ welfare in Ogun State.”

