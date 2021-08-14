Abiodun to political office holders: Use your positions to benefit people, not to oppress them

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has enjoined people in positions of authority not to abuse powers vested on them, but use every opportunity given them to impact positively on the lives of the people. Abiodun gave the admonition on Thursday when he received in condolence, members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Egba Traditional Council and Chairmen, Commissions and Statutory Board, led by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and Tokunbo Odebunmi, respectively, at his Family Compound in Iperu-Remo. The governor, who described life as transient, noted it was imperative for those in places of authorities to be humble and engage in actions and activities that would impact positively on the lives of the people they lead. “I want to advise that we take life easy because life is transient.

Death is a reminder that we are all mortals. Let us be humble in whatever position we find ourselves. There is wisdom in having power and not using it anyhow. It is always good to serve the people if we want our legacies to be remembered,” he said. He maintained that the state was blessed with intelligent people and traditional rulers who have contributed in no small measures to the continued development and sustainable peace being experienced in the state. Abiodun further noted that he was not prepared for the sudden demise of his father and appreciated God for making his dad to spend his life well.

In his speech, the Speaker of the OGHA, Oluomo noted that the deceased through his profession, had impacted on many, whose lives are a testimony to his prowess in moulding and mending lives. He pointed out that as representatives of the people, members of the OGHA would emulate the virtues of Pa Emmanuel Abiodun in carrying out their duties. On his part, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo lauded the governor for the steady and progressive achievements of his administration in the last two years, adding that the governor has demonstrated the humility and working virtues inherent in the deceased, submitting his deeds would linger on for a long time.

