News

Abiodun to political office holders: Use your positions to benefit people, not to oppress them

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Abiodun to political office holders: Use your positions to benefit people, not to oppress them

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has enjoined people in positions of authority not to abuse powers vested on them, but use every opportunity given them to impact positively on the lives of the people. Abiodun gave the admonition on Thursday when he received in condolence, members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Egba Traditional Council and Chairmen, Commissions and Statutory Board, led by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and Tokunbo Odebunmi, respectively, at his Family Compound in Iperu-Remo. The governor, who described life as transient, noted it was imperative for those in places of authorities to be humble and engage in actions and activities that would impact positively on the lives of the people they lead. “I want to advise that we take life easy because life is transient.

Death is a reminder that we are all mortals. Let us be humble in whatever position we find ourselves. There is wisdom in having power and not using it anyhow. It is always good to serve the people if we want our legacies to be remembered,” he said. He maintained that the state was blessed with intelligent people and traditional rulers who have contributed in no small measures to the continued development and sustainable peace being experienced in the state. Abiodun further noted that he was not prepared for the sudden demise of his father and appreciated God for making his dad to spend his life well.

In his speech, the Speaker of the OGHA, Oluomo noted that the deceased through his profession, had impacted on many, whose lives are a testimony to his prowess in moulding and mending lives. He pointed out that as representatives of the people, members of the OGHA would emulate the virtues of Pa Emmanuel Abiodun in carrying out their duties. On his part, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo lauded the governor for the steady and progressive achievements of his administration in the last two years, adding that the governor has demonstrated the humility and working virtues inherent in the deceased, submitting his deeds would linger on for a long time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tragedy as gunmen kill 2, sack Southern Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, two persons had been killed and several houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday. This is coming as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) disclosed that yesterday’s killings […]
News

Kalu greets Obasanjo at 84

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary. Extending his warm greetings to the family, friends and associates of the statesman, Kalu noted that Baba Obasanjo has played various roles in nation building through the […]
News

Operations to restore peace, order nationwide ongoing –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Military has assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, security and public safety across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The assurance comes amid heightened insecurity, occasioned by such violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and others. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica