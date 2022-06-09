News

Abiodun To Tinubu: Your emergence, a good omen

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a good omen for the party and Nigeria as a whole. Abiodun, in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, said Tinubu’s victory shows that he is widely beloved and accepted within the country’s entire political spectrum, and shows his level of deep interactions and acceptance not only within the ruling APC, but across Nigeria. He said: “This victory indicates that Tinubu as a candidate is good for Nigeria, as it will foster unity, love and understanding among Nigerians.

 

Our Reporters

