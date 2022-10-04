News Top Stories

Abiodun: Tourism sector yet to recover from COVID-19

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has bemoaned the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector. He lamented that “the sharpdeclineinproductivity, jobcreationandrevenuegeneration in the tourism sector has not been fully restored”.

The governor said this at an event organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourismincommemoration of this year’s World Tourism Day in Abeokuta. Abiodun, who spoke through his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, however, said his administration is working towards revamping the sector.

He said: “Although the world has settled into this new normal, the impact has not been fullygained. You will agree with me that the sharp decline in productivity, jobs creationandrevenuegenerationinthetourismsectorhas not been fully restored. “It is therefore necessary thatallhandsondecktobring the glory of the tourism sector back to reality.

“We appreciate the capacity of tourism as a viable approach to economic diversification. We have been strategic, methodical and systematic in our approach in the development of the tourism sector. This is just as we do in other sectors of our state’s economy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: Consensus move will address shortcomings of National Assembly–Fasoranti

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ifeolu Fasoranti¸the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a consensus candidate emerged as the standard bearer of the party as apt. Fasoranti noted that the exclusion of major stakeholders from the election of the party’s candidates in the primaries could not be considered as a true […]
News

Momife: Poet preaching greater humanity won’t back down

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha,

Momife’s diary For Obiora Momife, a poet and author, whose works keep enlivening Port Harcourt’s literary space, humanity has to improve for the people to live more peacefully for life to get better. Momife, who is also a personal counsellor and coach feels that the quality of human existence depends on how they live and […]
News

Oyo APC factions bury differences, vow to dislodge PDP in 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The two main feuding factions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Ajimobi Legacy Forum and Unity Forum, have agreed to end the conflicts that plunged their party into the 2019 general election defeat, which culminated in the victory of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A communiqué issued at the end of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica