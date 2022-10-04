Abiodun: Tourism sector yet to recover from COVID-19

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has bemoaned the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector. He lamented that “the sharpdeclineinproductivity, jobcreationandrevenuegeneration in the tourism sector has not been fully restored”.

The governor said this at an event organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourismincommemoration of this year’s World Tourism Day in Abeokuta. Abiodun, who spoke through his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, however, said his administration is working towards revamping the sector.

He said: “Although the world has settled into this new normal, the impact has not been fullygained. You will agree with me that the sharp decline in productivity, jobs creationandrevenuegenerationinthetourismsectorhas not been fully restored. “It is therefore necessary thatallhandsondecktobring the glory of the tourism sector back to reality.

“We appreciate the capacity of tourism as a viable approach to economic diversification. We have been strategic, methodical and systematic in our approach in the development of the tourism sector. This is just as we do in other sectors of our state’s economy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...