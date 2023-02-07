Abiodun urges CBN, banks to make cash available

As the effect of the scarcity bites hard on Nigerians, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has urged the state branch of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and management of commercial banks operating in the state to make cash available to residents of the state.

This, the governor said who relieve residents of the hardships they face at banks waiting to withdraw money. Abiodun stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Abeokuta branch of CBN. The governor also met with Bankers Forum, made up of managers of commercial banks in the state.

Abiodun offered to lend members of his cabinet to monitor cash distribution to banks to ensure that no commercial bank or their agents hoard the new naira notes in the state. According to the governor, it is disappointing to see long queues of residents at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), waiting to cash money from the system with so much stress and some not getting enough to meet their immediate needs. He added that it is humiliating that those who were attended to were paid not more than two thousand naira per transaction.

