News

Abiodun urges CBN, banks to make cash available

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

As the effect of the scarcity bites hard on Nigerians, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has urged the state branch of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and management of commercial banks operating in the state to make cash available to residents of the state.

This, the governor said who relieve residents of the hardships they face at banks waiting to withdraw money. Abiodun stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Abeokuta branch of CBN. The governor also met with Bankers Forum, made up of managers of commercial banks in the state.

Abiodun offered to lend members of his cabinet to monitor cash distribution to banks to ensure that no commercial bank or their agents hoard the new naira notes in the state. According to the governor, it is disappointing to see long queues of residents at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), waiting to cash money from the system with so much stress and some not getting enough to meet their immediate needs. He added that it is humiliating that those who were attended to were paid not more than two thousand naira per transaction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari parleys European Council Chair on Okonjo-Iweala, others issues

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Abdulwahab Isa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during which the latter reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Buhari was leading Nigeria’s […]
News

Kalu congratulates Rabiu as France-Nigeria Business Council chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, on his reappointment as Chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council, by President of Emmanuel Marcon. Kalu, a big player in the business world, applauded the giant strides of […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 37 new cases, zero deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  In continuation of a steady run of low figures that began almost two months ago, Nigeria on Monday recorded 37 new COVID-19 infections in six states. The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 164,756, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night indicates. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica