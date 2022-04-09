News

Abiodun vows to end importation of fake Adire fabrics

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will collaborate with the National Assembly and officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to end the importation of adulterated Adire fabrics into the country. Abiodun stated this at the launch of Adire Market, organized by Ajose Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta. The event was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, wives of Edo, Oyo, and Lagos Governors, representative of the wife of Osun State Governor and other top government

functionaries. The governor, who expressed worry over high volume of adulterated Adire fabrics by foreigners which has caused the local producers monumental loss, urged the National Assembly and other government functionaries to adopt Adire fabrics as an official attire for national events in the country. According to the governor, “Some people just come from a country which I wouldn’t name to steal our designs, go back to their country, mass produce it and send it back to us. We will soon embark on #End the Adire stealing.”

He disclosed that the government has also concluded plans to introduce Adire in its school curriculum as an authorized uniform for all the students both at the public and private schools across the state. Abiodun further said that since the inception of his administration, it has embarked on the promotion of locally produced Adire fabrics as a means of empowering the people of the state. He added that over 20,000 sellers of Adire fabrics have benefitted from the various programmes espoused by his administration. The governor, who commended the Ajose Foundation for the initiative, noted that Adire business is one of the surest ways of making end meet, which according to him has helped to grow the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Army reorganises operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

  T he Nigerian Army has begun a “major reorganization” of its operational strategies, in a bid to deal with the worsening security challenges in the country, especially in the North, where suspected terrorists, bandits as well as kidnappers, have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the state.   Chief of Army Staff (COAS), […]
News

COVID-19: Senate faults conversion of PTF to steering c’ttee

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…lambasts NARD over strike The Senate Committee on Health, yesterday, expressed reservations over the recent conversion of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID – 19 to a Steering Committee on the pandemic. The lawmakers accused the Federal Government of taking the decision without the necessary consultations with the National Assembly. The misgiving came same […]
News

Naira sells at N380/$ at retail FX auction

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T raders said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked lenders to bid for forex at an auction 5 per cent above its official rate of N360, in a move to weaken the naira as the regulator seeks to unify its multiple exchange rates.   The Central Bank said last week it will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica