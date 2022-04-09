Abiodun vows to end importation of fake Adire fabrics

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will collaborate with the National Assembly and officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to end the importation of adulterated Adire fabrics into the country. Abiodun stated this at the launch of Adire Market, organized by Ajose Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta. The event was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, wives of Edo, Oyo, and Lagos Governors, representative of the wife of Osun State Governor and other top government

functionaries. The governor, who expressed worry over high volume of adulterated Adire fabrics by foreigners which has caused the local producers monumental loss, urged the National Assembly and other government functionaries to adopt Adire fabrics as an official attire for national events in the country. According to the governor, “Some people just come from a country which I wouldn’t name to steal our designs, go back to their country, mass produce it and send it back to us. We will soon embark on #End the Adire stealing.”

He disclosed that the government has also concluded plans to introduce Adire in its school curriculum as an authorized uniform for all the students both at the public and private schools across the state. Abiodun further said that since the inception of his administration, it has embarked on the promotion of locally produced Adire fabrics as a means of empowering the people of the state. He added that over 20,000 sellers of Adire fabrics have benefitted from the various programmes espoused by his administration. The governor, who commended the Ajose Foundation for the initiative, noted that Adire business is one of the surest ways of making end meet, which according to him has helped to grow the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

