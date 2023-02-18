Abiodun vows to revoke C of O of banks, companies rejecting old naira notes

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has threatened to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of banks, any corporation or stores rejecting the old naira notes. Abiodun’s threat is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari said only the old N200 notes remain a legal tender while the N500 and N1000 notes cease to be. The governor made the threat in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday. Abiodun had earlier threatened to showdown any bank that is found re-jecting the old naira notes. He reminded commercial outlets that, there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, directing that old notes remain legal tender. His words, “The Ogun State government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy, C of O of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the State in exchange for goods and services. “Commercial outlets are hereby reminded that there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, the apex court in Nigeria, directing that old notes remain legal tender.” Meanwhile, business owners, traders and transporters in the state are no longer accepting the old naira notes.
