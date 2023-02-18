News

Abiodun vows to revoke C of O of banks, companies rejecting old naira notes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has threatened to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of banks, any corporation or stores rejecting the old naira notes. Abiodun’s threat is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari said only the old N200 notes remain a legal tender while the N500 and N1000 notes cease to be. The governor made the threat in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday. Abiodun had earlier threatened to showdown any bank that is found re-jecting the old naira notes. He reminded commercial outlets that, there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, directing that old notes remain legal tender. His words, “The Ogun State government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy, C of O of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the State in exchange for goods and services. “Commercial outlets are hereby reminded that there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, the apex court in Nigeria, directing that old notes remain legal tender.” Meanwhile, business owners, traders and transporters in the state are no longer accepting the old naira notes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Emefiele: CBN N83.9bn loans boost COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The over N83.9billion in loans that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners, as well as other measures introduced by the apex bank to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, helped to bolster the capacity of the country’s healthcare institutions to respond to the pandemic, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has […]
News Top Stories

ICPC recovered, restrained N166.5bn assets in two and half years –Mid-term report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has revealed that it recovered and restrained cash and assets valued at N166.51 billion from corrupt persons in the last two and half years.   This represents an increase of 378 per cent over the assets recovery target of N44 billion under the Commission’s Strategic […]
News

Re: What does Gov. Udom Emmanuel want? A rabble rouser’s view of A’Ibom governorship succession

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In Akwa Ibom State every politically exposed person is an expert when it comes to choosing a befitting successor for the governor. He or she could go to great length to explain why this and that should happen, using every rethoric at his or her disposal to drive home a point. Some who can’t openly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica