Abiodun vows to tackle child abuse, others

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated a 42- man state taskforce team on human trafficking with a pledge to tackle issues relating to child abuse, human trafficking and other forms of violence against the vulnerable in the state.

Inaugurating the taskforce in Abeokuta, the state capital governor Abiodun said the existence of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP Law) in the state was an indication that his administration would not tolerate any form of human trafficking, child abuse, violence against women and rape.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako Oyedele, also stated that government agencies have been collaborating with relevant local and international agencies as well a Civil Society Groups in the fight against this menace, just as regular sensitization, and advocacy programmes, embarked by government are already yielding positive results. He described the inauguration as apt and timely particularly at this time of increasing rate of violence like rape, child trafficking and abuse and ritual killings, occasioned by global emergency, posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

