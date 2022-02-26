Abiodun vows tough action against ritual killings

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has condemned in strong terms the rise in killings and dismembering of human beings for ritual purposes. While expressing his worries over the involvement of young ones in the dastardly act, the governor also vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in this heinous crime in accordance with the relevant laws.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that Ogun has been known over the years for being at the vanguard of ‘Omoluabi’ ethos, wondering when the decline in moral uprightness became the norm. “We won’t be identified by these notoriety. We have emplaced security measures in schools and all the villages, hamlets and towns to ensure zero-tolerance for ritualists.

We will trail them, apprehend them, investigate them and make them serve as examples for those harbouring such sinister routes to wealth acquisition,’’ said Abiodun. According to him, the state made parents to sign an undertaking to make them partly answerable for their wards’ vices and we are serious about stemming the tide of indiscipline in our state generally. Ogun, he added, has always been defined by integrity, hard work, service, valour and diligence, saying all hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence, particularly, among the youths who are deceived that there

