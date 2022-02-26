News

Abiodun vows tough action against ritual killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has condemned in strong terms the rise in killings and dismembering of human beings for ritual purposes. While expressing his worries over the involvement of young ones in the dastardly act, the governor also vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in this heinous crime in accordance with the relevant laws.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that Ogun has been known over the years for being at the vanguard of ‘Omoluabi’ ethos, wondering when the decline in moral uprightness became the norm. “We won’t be identified by these notoriety. We have emplaced security measures in schools and all the villages, hamlets and towns to ensure zero-tolerance for ritualists.

We will trail them, apprehend them, investigate them and make them serve as examples for those harbouring such sinister routes to wealth acquisition,’’ said Abiodun. According to him, the state made parents to sign an undertaking to make them partly answerable for their wards’ vices and we are serious about stemming the tide of indiscipline in our state generally. Ogun, he added, has always been defined by integrity, hard work, service, valour and diligence, saying all hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence, particularly, among the youths who are deceived that there

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa kick against fake news, propaganda of social media

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the absence of ethical standards of conventional media in the social media platforms that have portrayed journalism practice as a battle ground for fake news, half-truths, humour and propaganda. The governor noted that professional and untrained journalists should upgrade their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, […]
News

Missing construction workers: Ebonyi absolves self

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Ebonyi State Government yesterday described the missing of five engineers handling Effium axis of the Abakaliki Ring Road in the state as unfortunate and disheartening. This was as the state government exonerated itself from the missing of the engineers contrary to allegation in some quarters. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, […]
News

ALGON lauds Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A ssociation of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter,   yesterday commended Governor Dave Umahi for infrastructural development in the state.     The association said the governor’s development strides within five years in office had automatically moved the state from the most backward state to one of the fastest developing states in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica