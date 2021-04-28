News

Abiodun wants NIS to create more passport offices in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for the establishment of more passport offices to ease the collection of passports in the state in view of its status as Nigeria’s industrial capital. Abiodun specifically said the state deserves to have at least four passport offices, each in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. The governor spoke in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta while receiving the Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Doris Braimah, who will be retiring on the 5th of May, 2021. Abiodun, who said the state had become the fastest growing economy in the country and continued to experience influx of people, advocated more passport offices commensurate with its status

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna: We own Kachia, Kafanchan, Zango, Hausa/Fulani declares

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…demands own chiefdoms in Southern Kaduna   The Hausa-Fulani and Muslim community of Southern Kaduna have declared that they are the original owners of Kafanchan seen largely as the capital of Southern Kaduna.   This is as they also debunked the alleged genocide against the Christian natives of Southern Kaduna, insisting however that they are […]
News

Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement. It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bambara-Maoudé in the Timbuktu […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu: Edo election’ll be peaceful

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have pledged to ensure peaceful conduct of the election. The duo who spoke yesterday after signing a peace accord midwifed by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica