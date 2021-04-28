Abiodun wants NIS to create more passport offices in Ogun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for the establishment of more passport offices to ease the collection of passports in the state in view of its status as Nigeria’s industrial capital. Abiodun specifically said the state deserves to have at least four passport offices, each in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. The governor spoke in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta while receiving the Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Doris Braimah, who will be retiring on the 5th of May, 2021. Abiodun, who said the state had become the fastest growing economy in the country and continued to experience influx of people, advocated more passport offices commensurate with its status
Related Articles
Kaduna: We own Kachia, Kafanchan, Zango, Hausa/Fulani declares
…demands own chiefdoms in Southern Kaduna The Hausa-Fulani and Muslim community of Southern Kaduna have declared that they are the original owners of Kafanchan seen largely as the capital of Southern Kaduna. This is as they also debunked the alleged genocide against the Christian natives of Southern Kaduna, insisting however that they are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement. It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bambara-Maoudé in the Timbuktu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu: Edo election’ll be peaceful
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have pledged to ensure peaceful conduct of the election. The duo who spoke yesterday after signing a peace accord midwifed by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)