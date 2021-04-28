Abiodun wants NIS to create more passport offices in Ogun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for the establishment of more passport offices to ease the collection of passports in the state in view of its status as Nigeria’s industrial capital. Abiodun specifically said the state deserves to have at least four passport offices, each in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. The governor spoke in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta while receiving the Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Doris Braimah, who will be retiring on the 5th of May, 2021. Abiodun, who said the state had become the fastest growing economy in the country and continued to experience influx of people, advocated more passport offices commensurate with its status

