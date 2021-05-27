News

Abiodun: We’ll always consult our people on infrastructural projects

Posted on

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has restated that his administration would continue to consult the residents of the state to determine infrastructural projects they want government to undertake. Abiodun, who said no infrastructural project would be embarked upon without adequate inputs from the people, emphasised that his administration would not be a sectional one, but equitable. The governor stated this on Wednesday, at the official inauguration of 4.92KM AIT/Raypower and Ikola-Osi Ota-Navy Roads, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. While noting that the two roads were prioritised due to their importance to the residents of Lagos and Ogun States, Abiodun said the roads serve as bypass to the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, stressing that they would create access to commuters between the two states.

Our Reporters

