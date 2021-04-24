Abiodun: We’ll offer free legal services to indigent Ogun residents

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said his administration will support and provide free legal services to the poor and indigent residents of the state. Abiodun made this known during the formal launch of the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership and Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. According to him, the inability of the poor and the vulnerable to have access to justice may not only cause great suffering for those affected, but could ultimately result in social and economic turmoil with dire consequences for the society.

He, however, disclosed that his administration, through the Citizens’ Rights Department as well as the Legal Aid Council, has so far supported the provision of voluntary legal services to the under- privileged and disadvantaged in the state.

The governor noted that the full-scale commencement of the OPILP in Ogun is in alignment with the disposition of his administration to provide practical mechanisms for the realization of the rights of residents and citizens as enshrined in the constitution of the country He added that the scheme would be properly monitored to ensure that it is not abused by people with sufficient means to afford the services of lawyers. Abiodun, who noted that court remains the last bastion of defence for the common man, stressed his administration’s resolve to give Ogun residents the opportunity to have their grievances properly represented before a court of law, regardless of their means or lack.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Akingbolahan Adeniran disclosed that under the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership, the Nigeria Bar Association in partnership with the state government and the Justice Research Institute, would not only provide free legal services to indigent members of the state, but educate the people on the need to seek advice on how to navigate the justice sector, as well as a need to challenge unjust actions.

