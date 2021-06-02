Abiodun: We’ve reformed, harmonised tax systems for efficiency

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday revealed that his administration has carried out several tax and financial reforms to eliminate bottlenecks and enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the state. Thegovernorstatedthisyesterdayin Lagos, while speaking at the investiture of Mrs. Olujumoke Eyitayo as the President, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigerian (ICAN), assuring that the state under his watch has reformed and harmonise the tax system as well as levies in order to eliminate multiple taxation. While noting that the state government is in part-nership with the private sector on many fronts, Abiodun explained that the focus of his administration is premised on the ISEYA mantra, which stands for Infrastructure, Social Wellbeing, Education, Youth Empowerment and Agriculture. He said: “We have also implemented the International Public Sector Accounting System (IPSAS), the TSA system, Billing and Payment Management System (BPMS) as part of reforms of our financial system.” He listed other elements of the financial reforms to include adoption of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the Medium Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.
