Abiodun: You can’t blame me for Ogun’s bad roads

*Orders redesign, reconstruction of Akute-Alagbole road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration should not be blamed for the deplorable condition of some roads across the state.

Abiodun, who spoke during the inspection of the ongoing construction of 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road, urged residents to be patient as the state government intensifies efforts towards fixing poor roads and other infrastructure.

The road project, which was flagged off in February, was awarded to an indigenous firm, Craneburg Construction Company, under a public-private partnership arrangement.

Speaking after assessing the level of the ongoing project, the governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction work and said the road, when completed, would serve as alternative route to the nation’s busiest highway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and also open up the Ijebu-Ode-Epe corridor for industrial purposes.

He explained that many investors have already expressed interest in applying for industrial land along the corridor towards creating businesses that would further provide job opportunities for the people.

He, however, said due to the rainy season and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the completion period of the road project would now be in July 2021 as against early next year.

Abiodun, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, disclosed the readiness of his administration to redesign and reconstruct the abandoned Akute-Alagbole road.

The governor, who noted that the abandoned road had lately generated media attention, said the poor condition of infrastructure in the state was not the making of his young administration.

He explained that the state government was doing its best to prioritise the abandoned projects inherited from the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, adding that contractors have already been mobilised back to some project sites.

Saying over N70billion was required to fix the Akute-Alagbole road, including its bridges, the governor pointed out that his administration had embarked on aggressive construction of about 80 kilometres of road since inception.

Earlier in his remarks, Akinsanya said though the rainy season slowed down the pace of construction, a lot of progress had already been made on the project.

