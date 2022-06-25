Abiodun’s administration didn’t receive N37bn road refund from FG -Okubadejo

The Ogun State government has declared that the current administration under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun did not receive N37 billion from the Federal Government, as reimbursement of expenses on road projects carried out by the immediate past administration in the state. It maintained that the said money was processed and received by the immediate past administration as payment for the State government expenses on FG roads. Some online news media had erroneously reported that the money was paid to the Governor Abiodun-led administration.

But reacting to the report, the State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, in a statement explained that the last payment on the Federal Government road refund programme was made before the current administration came on board as all efforts to recover further road refunds from the FG have not materialised. “A total of N37bn was paid to the immediate past administration for FG road refund to the State, in two tranches of FG Treasury Note instruments of N15bn and N22bn respectively.

