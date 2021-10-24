Abiodun’s assent to Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The harrowing memory of the sustained attacks

on the inhabitants of Ketu-speaking communities

in both Yewa North and Imeko-Afon local

government areas in Ogun State in the recent past

can’t be easily erased.

As a sad reminder, the attacks which occurred

between February and April 2021, took a terrific

toll on human lives and also led to the destruction

of scores of homes and other property. This was a

manifestation of the brutality invading criminal

herders unleashed on the natives for resisting cattle

grazing on their farmlands.

However, September 30, 2021, marked another

milestone in a search by the Ogun State Government

for a lasting truce to the perennial clashes,

with the assent into law the “Anti-Open Grazing

Bill” by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo

Abiodun, after its passage into law on July 8, 2021,

Ogun State House of Assembly.

This was in compliance with the deadline for all

the 17 Southern states to enact laws banning open

grazing of cattle in the region. The state joined the

league of states that have placed a blanket ban on

open grazing via legislation at a meeting held in

Lagos on July 5, 2021.

The decision came on the heels of pockets of mayhem

unleashed on farmers and natives by criminal

herdsmen, after individual state attempted to address

the menace of open grazing in the region

failed, in one voice, before the southern states announced

a ban on loose cattle.

The swift assent into law of the bill by Governor

Abiodun was commendable and it marked

a turning point in calming frayed nerves and also

in bringing about relative peace and tranquility

in areas that are usually at the receiving ends of

the bestiality. The development, to a large extent,

has elicited excitement and accolades from all and

sundry.

In the administration’s magnanimity the cattle

rearers have been given six months grace to comply

with the provisions of the law on illegal occupation

of unapproved public and private lands,

with their livestock, following which it becomes

illegal activities.

The outbreak of hostilities in February 2021between

farmers and herders in the two local governments

(Yewa North and Imeko-Afon) which

share common borders with the Republic of Benin,

indigenes of these two councils (Eggua, Iselu,

Orile-Igbooro, Ijaka, Agbon-Ojodu, Igan-Alade,

Asa, Ohunbe, Ibaayun, Ibeku, Oja-Odan, amongst

others in Yewa North LGA and Iwoye-Ketu,

Okeagbede-Moriwi, Imeko and others in Imeko-

Afon LGA) would never be forgotten in a hurry.

In the ensuing melee, no fewer than 15 persons

lost their lives and a score of others were maimed.

Not spared, scores of buildings, motor vehicles,

motorcycles and other valuables were either

vandalised or torched by the rampaging assailants

who laid siege to their communities. Odeda,

Mowe, Obada-Oko, Ewekoro, Obafemi-Owode

among other parts of the state have also borne the

brunt of the herdsmen’s attacks.

More often than not, majority of these criminal

herders were emigrants from Mali, Burkina-Faso,

Senegal, Niger or Chad who neither speak English

Language or any of the Nigerian local dialect, but

enter the country through the two local governments.

Their height, blonde hair and colour gave them

away as non-Nigerian Fulanis. On account of the

porous nature of the country’s borders, the herders

who usually bear sophisticated weapons, such as

General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), AK-

47 rifles and English-made pistols, cash in, on the

illegal routes along the borders to move into the

country.

Emboldened by the firearms on them, they enjoyed

unfettered freedom to graze their cattle on

farmlands belonging to the natives and dare to

take up fight on whoever that challenges them.

Several gory tales of kidnapping, armed robbery,

rape, amongst others, with attendant killings and

maiming are their trades. Farmers could no longer

go their farmlands, while children and women

couldn’t also go to streams to fetch water.

Abiodun strongly believes that in whatever form,

colour or ethnic group, a criminal is a criminal, and

condemned all forms of crimes and criminality. “It

has become worrisome that the people who had

co-existed peacefully for ages are suddenly at each

other’s throat, on account of sources and livelihood.

From time immemorial, farmers and herders have

peacefully co-habited,” said.

It is believed that the anti-open grazing act will

prevent the reoccurrence of the menace from now

on.

Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta

