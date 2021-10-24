Abiodun’s assent to Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The harrowing memory of the sustained attacks
on the inhabitants of Ketu-speaking communities
in both Yewa North and Imeko-Afon local
government areas in Ogun State in the recent past
can’t be easily erased.
As a sad reminder, the attacks which occurred
between February and April 2021, took a terrific
toll on human lives and also led to the destruction
of scores of homes and other property. This was a
manifestation of the brutality invading criminal
herders unleashed on the natives for resisting cattle
grazing on their farmlands.
However, September 30, 2021, marked another
milestone in a search by the Ogun State Government
for a lasting truce to the perennial clashes,
with the assent into law the “Anti-Open Grazing
Bill” by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo
Abiodun, after its passage into law on July 8, 2021,
Ogun State House of Assembly.
This was in compliance with the deadline for all
the 17 Southern states to enact laws banning open
grazing of cattle in the region. The state joined the
league of states that have placed a blanket ban on
open grazing via legislation at a meeting held in
Lagos on July 5, 2021.
The decision came on the heels of pockets of mayhem
unleashed on farmers and natives by criminal
herdsmen, after individual state attempted to address
the menace of open grazing in the region
failed, in one voice, before the southern states announced
a ban on loose cattle.
The swift assent into law of the bill by Governor
Abiodun was commendable and it marked
a turning point in calming frayed nerves and also
in bringing about relative peace and tranquility
in areas that are usually at the receiving ends of
the bestiality. The development, to a large extent,
has elicited excitement and accolades from all and
sundry.
In the administration’s magnanimity the cattle
rearers have been given six months grace to comply
with the provisions of the law on illegal occupation
of unapproved public and private lands,
with their livestock, following which it becomes
illegal activities.
The outbreak of hostilities in February 2021between
farmers and herders in the two local governments
(Yewa North and Imeko-Afon) which
share common borders with the Republic of Benin,
indigenes of these two councils (Eggua, Iselu,
Orile-Igbooro, Ijaka, Agbon-Ojodu, Igan-Alade,
Asa, Ohunbe, Ibaayun, Ibeku, Oja-Odan, amongst
others in Yewa North LGA and Iwoye-Ketu,
Okeagbede-Moriwi, Imeko and others in Imeko-
Afon LGA) would never be forgotten in a hurry.
In the ensuing melee, no fewer than 15 persons
lost their lives and a score of others were maimed.
Not spared, scores of buildings, motor vehicles,
motorcycles and other valuables were either
vandalised or torched by the rampaging assailants
who laid siege to their communities. Odeda,
Mowe, Obada-Oko, Ewekoro, Obafemi-Owode
among other parts of the state have also borne the
brunt of the herdsmen’s attacks.
More often than not, majority of these criminal
herders were emigrants from Mali, Burkina-Faso,
Senegal, Niger or Chad who neither speak English
Language or any of the Nigerian local dialect, but
enter the country through the two local governments.
Their height, blonde hair and colour gave them
away as non-Nigerian Fulanis. On account of the
porous nature of the country’s borders, the herders
who usually bear sophisticated weapons, such as
General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), AK-
47 rifles and English-made pistols, cash in, on the
illegal routes along the borders to move into the
country.
Emboldened by the firearms on them, they enjoyed
unfettered freedom to graze their cattle on
farmlands belonging to the natives and dare to
take up fight on whoever that challenges them.
Several gory tales of kidnapping, armed robbery,
rape, amongst others, with attendant killings and
maiming are their trades. Farmers could no longer
go their farmlands, while children and women
couldn’t also go to streams to fetch water.
Abiodun strongly believes that in whatever form,
colour or ethnic group, a criminal is a criminal, and
condemned all forms of crimes and criminality. “It
has become worrisome that the people who had
co-existed peacefully for ages are suddenly at each
other’s throat, on account of sources and livelihood.
From time immemorial, farmers and herders have
peacefully co-habited,” said.
It is believed that the anti-open grazing act will
prevent the reoccurrence of the menace from now
on.
Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta