Abiola Bakare- Onimokan Joins Ado-Odo/Ota Reps Race!

Why He Is The Game Changer

The race for the Federal House of Representatives seat in Ado-Odo/Ota area of Ogun State is getting more interesting as Abiola Hakeem Bakare-Onimokan has joined the race.

Bakare-Onimokan is believed to be a game changer that has the potentials of clinching the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election primaries later in the year all things being equal.

Those who know Bakare-Onimokan well believes he has all the qualities require in anyone that has interest in the coveted office and represent arguably the most industrialised community in Nigeria in the green chamber.

According to an observer, who simply gave his name as Alhaji Oludare Akanni, “Bakare-Onimokan is a man of the people, who has proven to be a chip of the old block. He is ready for the job and we will support him all through.

“Bakare-Onimokan is a philantropist, a sincere politician, who is devoid of baggage and we will definitely support him and we pray that God Almighty will see him through.”

This was supported by a female member of the APC in the area, Iyabo Olusesi, who said that Bakare-Onimokan should be the choice of the people of Ado-Odo/Ota, adding that he is the best among the lots at the moment.

Abiiola Hakeem Bakare is from the Onimokan family of Ado-Odo area of Ado-Odo/Ota LGA of Ogun State.

He is the Chief Executive Officer/Director of Monarchs Consulting Limited, a growing Nigerian company with interests in Financial and Human Resource advisory, Real Estate and Agriculture.

He is a successful Finance, Commercial and Strategy professional with extensive experiences.

Most recently, he was the Chief Finance Officer/Financial Controller for Fugro entities in Nigeria.

Fugro is a Dutch multinational public company headquartered in the Netherlands.

The company is listed on NYSE, Euronext Amsterdam, and is included in the AMX index.

He also acted as the Acting Country Manager for this organisation in Nigeria. Prior to joining Fugro, Mr. Abiola Bakare was the Finance Business Partner for West Africa (covering most Africa countries Nigeria, Ghana, Gabon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea) at Swire Oilfields Services, now Swire Energy Services, another multinational oil and gas service company headquartered in Aberdeen Scotland and presence all across globe.

He supported all Swire Oilfield’s markets across the West Africa region especially in commercial planning and investments/market entry evaluations.

He has extensive experience in Oil and Gas financial controlling, strategy formulation and execution across the West Africa region.

He is a professionally qualified Accountant with experiences in commercial and financial management. Abiola Bakare is rated very high in senior management team, leadership, and resources management and excellent in driving business transformation and turnaround strategies.

As a long-time senior management team member, Abiola has extensive knowledge of building, developing and growing businesses, managing risks and formulating growth and visionary strategies across board.

He is a great thinker, innovator and go-getter shaping the way businesses are managed financially and commercially. Possessing excellent communication skills and able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships with stakeholders across the spectrum.

Abiola is a second class upper graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU).

He had both Diploma and BSc in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management. He finished at top-2 from his department.

He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of Chartered Certified Accounts (ACCA-UK) with Advance Diploma in Management Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA-UK), and also a member of the Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He will be conferred with ICAN fellowship by April of this year (2022).

Abiola is currently finishing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and a Masters of Development Finance at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

At the Lagos State University, he was elected as General Secretary for his departmental association at one time and later contested for the association’s presidency. Earlier in his career, for many years, he prepared hundreds of ICAN students and helped them to achieve their dreams of becoming Chartered Accountants.

His areas of focus are – Strategy Formulation and Execution, Budgeting and Budget Controlling, Tax and Risks Management, Development Finance, People Management, Investment and Debt Management, Revenue and Expenditure Management, Financial Reporting and Governance Compliance and Public Policy.

Away from professional life, he is a fun-loving guy – you can find him playing with his beautiful family, discussing public governance and leadership or brainstorming ideas with his business associates.

All these put together are what many residents of the area believe would be assets to them if “Bakare-Onimokan is allowed to move to the Federal House of Representatives and be our voice for four years from May 29, 2023.”

