Abiola Bawuah: Another woman sits atop banking

It is definitely the time for hardworking women to claim their crown. Oluwatomi Somefun is said to have opened the doors to women taking top positions in the financial institutions in 2015, when she became the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank.

In January 1, 2021. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office as the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank PLC. In July, same year, Yemisi Edun was appointed Managing Director of FCMB, followed by Guaranty Trust Bank MD, Miriam Olusanya. Last weekend, the Board of Directors of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Africa’s Global Bank, announced the appointment of Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UBA Africa. Bawuah will also join the Group Board as an Executive Director, overseeing the Group’s operations across the African continent, outside Nigeria. Bawuah, a Ghanaian national, is the first female CEO of UBA Africa.

Her appointment further demonstrates UBA’s commitment to diversity. The UBA Group Board now includes eight female Directors. Prior to her appointment, Bawuah was Regional CEO, West Africa, supervising the Group’s operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. She previously held the role of CEO, UBA Ghana. Speaking on the new appointment, the Group Board Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, had great words to describe the new CEO. He said: “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade.

She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking, and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.” A brief profile of Bawuah shows that she grew up in Aflao and had her secondary level education at the Achimota School. She furthered her education at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, where she acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science. She later earned a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of London. She holds a diploma in marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Finance from the University of Ghana.

In the area of leadership, she holds several qualifications from Harvard Business School, Columbia, University of New York, INSEAD and Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Switzerland. Abiola Bawuah has won several awards for her humanitarian relief projects in Ghana and also for inspiring many young women to rise in their different fields.

She won ‘Woman Of The Year’ award in the Emy Africa awards. She has also won several awards for her work which includes the 2016 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, Marketing Woman of the Year and the Finance Personality of the Year Award at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance. Bawuah also won the “Humanitarian of The Year 2021” In Humanitarian Awards Global. Through her foundation, The Abiola Bawuah Foundation, a locally founded and registered charitable organization with its centre of operations at Kokomlemle. Founded by Mrs. Abiola Bawuah and esteemed trustees on 29th September, 2018, the organization is devoted to help deprived, vulnerable and disadvantaged girls who lack access to quality education and also aid them in achieving a bright future through educational mentoring.

